Yashoda Teaser out! Samantha Ruth Prabhu as pregnant woman dazzles with intense action scenes

The teaser of Yashoda is finally out and the talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant lady. A buzz was already created after the poster release and now the teaser promises an action-packed thriller. In the teaser, Samantha is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also shown crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene of the teaser.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Hari-Harish the director of the movie said, “The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot".

Watch the teaser here:

Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma are also featured in the movie. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. After the remarkable performance in The Family Man 2 series, the beautiful actress has really stirred the interest of her fans. Earlier after the actress unveiled the first look of the poster, netizens went berserk over her look. Fans started pouring love and started commenting on her post.

A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update". A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu" .Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update".

The film will be released in a total of 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

