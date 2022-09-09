Suriya 42 with Disha Patani to be a periodic action film in 3D? Check out motion poster and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORSURIYA Suriya begins shooting for his next project 'Suriya 42'

South superstar Suriya, released a motion poster early this morning. The video hints at a periodic action with goosebumps-worthy background music and war visuals. The actor is seen in a warrior avatar with an eagle on his shoulder. The Siruthai Siva directorial is tentatively named 'Suriya 42'.

The Suriya-starrer will feature Disha Patani as the female lead. Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah will be seen in supporting roles. Suriya 42 will be made on a large scale and is said to be released in 10 different languages. UV Creations is bankrolling the pan-Indian project and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

Sharing the motion poster video on Twitter, Suriya wrote, "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!".

Not much is revealed from the motion poster but it definitely shows that Suriya42 will be a periodic film. Well, it will be a visual treat to watch the Jai Bhim star in such a genre. The makers also announced that the film will be a 3D film and will release in 10 languages. Going by the video, the actor also promises a never seen avatar before.

'Suriya 42' went on floors recently with a grand launch and pooja ceremony attended by cast and crew. The film will be shot in and around the locations of Goa and Chennai. The first schedule was held in Chennai and now the second phase of the shoot will begin on September 13 in Goa. According to reports, the director has planned to shoot a grand fight scene, wherein around 250 bouncers will be participating.

The handsome actor has had two releases this year. His 2022 movies Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Viruman did well at the box office. And he won critical acclaim for an extended cameo role as Rolex in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Suriya has two films- titled Vaanagan, under Bala’s direction, and Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal lined up in his kitty.

