Captain Twitter Review and Reactions: Arya's alien invasion film is HIT or FLOP? Know what fans are saying

Captain Twitter Review and Reactions: Actor Arya's latest Telugu film Captain has been released in cinema halls on Thursday. Captain deals with the man vs creature conflict, which has been the plot of many Hollywood and international films like the Predator franchise, Nope, The Host etc. Bringing the concept to India is the director Shakti Soundar Rajan. Fans of Arya have been swarming the theatres to watch the film as it promises to be a big screen spectacle. As per the fans' reactions to Captain, let's find out if the latest action movie is a hit or a flop.

Captain movie: What is the film about?

In Captain, Arya plays the role of Vetri Selvan, who heads a team of soldiers. For a task, Vetri and his team are asked to go into a restricted forest area, Sector 42, where certain inexplicable deaths have occurred. A scientist who knows a little more about Sector 42 than the military outfit tells them about the creature called Minotaur who must be killed for safe civilian movement in the area. Vetri and his team must know about the history of Minotaur and find out a way to eliminate the alien threat all while fending for their own lives.

Captain Twitter review and reactions

Captain's plot may sound a bit like the aforementioned creature flicks, but as per the first reviews on social media, the Telugu movie has not been able to match up to the treatment such a subject deserved, especially the VFX job on Minotaur. Viewers said that the CGI work is shoddy and Captain makers have made no effort in designing Minotaur to perfection despite knowing it is a major element in the movie. Others pointed out that the film is slow-paced and the acting too is a big letdown. Going by the first reviews of Captain, it would not be unfair to call it a 'wasted opportunity'. However, lead star Arya's performance has been termed a positive for the film.

Check out some of the fans reacting to the Captain movie on Twitter.

Captain movie cast and crew

Captain is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. D Yuva is the cinematographer and D Imman has composed the film's music and background score. Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi star as the lead pair in the movie. The supporting characters are played by Harish Uthaman, Rekha Shetty, Bharath Raj and Gokul.

