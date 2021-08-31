Disha Parmar says Rahul Vaidya is lucky for her: 15 days of marriage & I was on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

After a whirlwind romance and a wedding proposal on national television, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot. The two had a fun wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Soon after their wedding, Disha announced her new show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Now, ahead of the release of the show, the actress spoke to a media portal about balancing her professional life along with her wedding. She credited her husband Rahul for it saying he's also her lucky charm.

"The secret is actually my husband. I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed,” SpotboyE quoted Disha as saying.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' is a story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). 'Ram' is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, 'Priya' who is 32, hails from a middle-class family is the 'angry young woman' who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in 'Ram' and 'Priya's life, as they make memories understanding each other's personality traits.

Also, Disha says playing the character of 'Priya', a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her. "It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it's a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor," she told IANS.

Disha adds: "This show couldn't have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience's love and admiration."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' premiers on Sony Entertainment Television.