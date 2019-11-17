Dimple Kapadia dismisses hospitalisation rumours, says ' I am alive and kicking’

Dimple Kapadia dismisses hospitalisation rumours

Actress Dimple Kapadia has dismissed rumours about being hospitalized. Rumours about her health started making rounds after her daughter Twinkle Khanna was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Now, reacting to the rumours Dimple Kapadia told news agency IANS that she is " I am alive and kicking". Dimple said that it was her mother Betty Kapadia who has been hospitalized but is now fine on showing good improvement. Dimple laughed off her health rumours and said, "I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalized. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes,"

Just a few days back Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar along with the entire family celebrated Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday at a resort in Shillim, Maharashtra. Pictures from the family get together vacation were shared by Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram handle.

Talking about Dimple Kapadia's films, the actress is prepping up for Hollywood Tenet which will be directed by Cristopher Nolan. The film which will be an action drama will feature Robert Pattinson, John David, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Himesh Patel. The film's cast was spotted in Mumbai for a schedule of the film. Tenet will be shot across various locations in different countries. Dimple Kapadia was last in Anees Bazmi’s 2015 release Welcome Back where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah, Nata Patekar, and Paresh Rawal.