Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu won't celebrate wedding anniversary on Oct 11, here's why

Veteran Bollywood couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu will not celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 11 this year, because they are mourning the recent Covid deaths of his two younger brothers. On Friday, Saira Banu announced the decision on Dilip Kumar's verified Twitter account.

The statement reads: "Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe."

Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan, who was battling Covid-19, passed away on August 21 at the age of 88. The actor's second brother Ahsan Khan succumbed to the virus on September 3.

The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March. Dilip Kumar, 97, and Saira Banu, 76, tied the knot on October 11, 1966. This year would mark 54 years of their wedding.

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

