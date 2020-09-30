Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's picture twinning in pink takes internet by storm

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Saira Banu. In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta of the same hue. "Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us," Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter. The image shows the couple holding hands in a garden.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Fans were naturally happy to see a fresh post from the veteran.

"Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink, " a user commented.

Dillip Kumar sir you are the Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan in your prime and will be always legend ...i love ur films though I am a 2000s kid i search on YouTube read articles about you ur really a legend and true soul♥️♥️♥️ @TheDilipKumar ji — Chiranjeeb Sahoo (@ChiranjeebSah10) September 30, 2020

You & mam are looking well Sir.



Wishing you both good health & happiness always in life! ❤



For both of you....!



Thank you for the updates @FAISALmouthshut ji. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EXtKqc8QFz — Krishna Yadav (@krIshNDIA2) September 30, 2020

"Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life," another one wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dilip Kumar also retweeted a bunch of pictures of his ancestral home in Peshawar. He even asked his fans to send more. “Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar,” he wrote.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March.

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage