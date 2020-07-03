'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra: Sushant Singh Rajput kept his promise

For Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara is not just a film, it's a testimony of loyalty and friendship. Mukesh gave him his first break in Kai Po Che and Sushant launched Mukesh’s career as a director when he agreed to do Dil Bechara. Director Mukesh Chhabra says, "Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it."
Mukesh's film is complete and ready to be released and this is what he has to say about his friend, "Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey.
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection."
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
"He used to always help me improve the scene. He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length," he adds.
Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+Hotstar on 24th July 2020.
