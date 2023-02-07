Did Manoj Bajpayee hint at The Family Man season 3 release date? Here's what the actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BAJPAYEE.MANOJ Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram upload

The Family Man is a crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, along with Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani in supporting roles. The show’s first season premiered in 2019 on Prime Video and was an instant hit. The second season, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Hindi language debut, was released two years later.

On Tuesday the lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee shared a video on his social media handle that is hinting towards the release date of the third season of The Family Man. He captioned the video clip, "Family ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?". Recently, The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have provided an update about season three of the Amazon Prime show, starring Manoj Bajpayee. They said that they are currently soaking in the feedback -- both positive and negative.

In an interview with DNA, when asked if season 3 is happening, Raj & DK responded, “It is happening, of course. You will hear something about it very soon.” As we tell them that their fans are worried that the show has taken a back seat as they are more focused on other titles, the filmmakers dismiss this and say, “Let’s just say it’s the next in line.” However, they did not reveal any date or timeline for the announcement.

Raj and DK both have been creative in making a number of web series from The Family Man to the upcoming Farzi, as well as the Indian installment of Citadel. But as Farzi draws closer to release and announcements about the casting and shoot of Citadel’s Indian installment come out, fans wonder if The Family Man, their successful show is in the pipeline or not.

About The Family Man

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a Mumbai man who is repeatedly confronted with the reality that his domestic life is often as turbulent as his professional life as a secret agent. The new season ended with a tease of where the next season's story is possibly headed, with mentions of the coronavirus pandemic, and a China-hatched plan.

