  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui misses appearing at Court after wife Aaliya files domestic violence allegations

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been served a notice by a Mumbai court after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed a complaint over a fresh dispute but he didn't appear at the court today.

Reported By : Atul Singh Written By : Aparupa Devnath | New Delhi
Published on: February 07, 2023 15:59 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image Source : TWITTER/@NCMINDIAA Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya

Earlier it was reported that Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui have taken the legal route of registering a complaint against her husband after the latter’s family filed a complaint of trespassing against her. Post the complaint, Times Now has now reported that action has been taken by the Mumbai court over Aaliya’s complaint, wherein, Andheri court has issued a notice to Siddiqui.

While the actor was summoned to the court today, he appeared to miss the session by not appearing to the court. Neither Nawaz nor any of his lawyers were present at the hearing today. The case date has been postponed to February 10 now. 

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa had already filed a police complaint against his wife Zainab aka Alia at Versova Police Station. An FIR had been registered following her complaint and Alia had been called in for questioning. It has been reported that Nawazuddin, his mother and his wife Alia were caught up in a property dispute. The actor's wife and his mother had an argument, following which Nawazuddin's mother registered an FIR against Alia. 

Aaliya, on the other hand, recorded her statement at the Versova Police Station and took the legal route while alleging that Nawazuddin and his family didn't provide her food, basic amenities or even access to the bathrooms. Through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya filed a countercase to Mehrunisa's complaint, under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

While there is buzz that Aaliya is stirring controversy for property gains, her lawyer revealed the real reason for her presence in Mumbai was to confront the actor for allegedly 'endangering the security' of their young daughter when she accompanied him on a trip to Dubai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming films 

On the movie's front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Sudhir Mishra's directorial Afwaah. They have previously worked on the Netflix film Serious Men. Awfaah will hit the big screens on February 24 and co-stars Bhumi Pednekar. 

