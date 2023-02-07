Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on her equation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLES BB 16: Nimrit opens up on her bond with Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted from the BB house after completing 128 days inside the house. The eviction happened days after Sumbul was eliminated from the race. Nimrit was ousted from the reality show after failing to reach the top five in an eviction task involving live audience voting inside the house. After her eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Nimrit spoke about her bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her journey in the house.

Speaking to India Today, Nimrit said, "There is nothing wrong with that human being and in me. We are just two very different people with different mindsets and thought processes. Among 16 contestants, there's a possibility that I could get along well with someone or I could not. She couldn't relate to me and I couldn't relate to her. I couldn't associate myself with her ways. I would find certain things very bizarre and absurd considering we are on a reality show and not doing a daily soap. She is a nice girl and I wish her luck. You never know when we are going to cross paths. It's a small industry. I don't think there is a need to carry any baggage. It's just two people who don't get along well. That's okay."

The actor also spoke about her bond with Abdu in the house and said, "I could kill someone for Abdu. That's how protective we would feel towards him. There was a point in the journey where I could not be honest with anyone else except for him."

"My true conversations could only happen with Abdu. I could only trust him because our bond was such. There was no malice attached to it. There was no purpose - like no nomination, no game. It was just pure friendship, love and warmth. So I will always cherish that," she added.

