Turkey: Video shows birds flying chaotically 'just before earthquake'- WATCH

Many heart-breaking videos showing the massive catastrophe caused by the earthquake in Turkey have gone viral. Recently, an unusual video of birds flying chaotically is quickly going viral on social media sites. Claiming that the video is from Turkey, the post shows how birds fly frantically just before the earthquake.

Social media users have flooded the post with comments.

"They sense.." commented a user.

While another user said, "Is this natures early warning system. Maybe we are just not aware how to use it. Maybe."

A report from the United States Geological Survey states that the oldest account of strange animal behaviour prior to a large earthquake dates back to 373 BC in Greece. Rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes reportedly fled their homes many days before the earthquake.

Earthquakes generate low-frequency vibrations that can be felt by some animals including dogs. “Consistent and reliable behaviour prior to seismic events, and a mechanism explaining how it could work, still eludes us,” the report say.

