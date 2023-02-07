Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani arrested, actress alleges he 'took money, jewellery'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMADILKHANDURRANI Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani allegedly got married

After public drama over her alleged marriage with Adil Durrani, actress and Bigg Boss participant Rakhi Sawant filed a complaint against him claiming that he took her money and jewellery. Following this, an FIR was filed and Adil has been arrested by Oshiwara Police. As per the news agency ANI, Oshiwara Police filed an FIR on the basis of Rakhi's complaint. Now, news comes in that Adil has been arrested and will be questioned on the charges that Rakhi has levied on him. Rakhi and Adil's videos have been circulating on social media for some time and as per Rakhi, Adil has denied that she is his wife despite their nikah.

The FIR against Adil Durrani has been registered under the IPC sections 406 & 420. Rakhi Sawant has been in news for her relationships in the past as well. She entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with Ritesh, claiming that he was her husband. However, that turned out to be untrue.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on her equation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Now, she is making headlines for her relationships once again. After coming out in the media claiming that she is married to Adil Durrani, she shared pictures from their nikah. However, Adil refused to accept that they are married. Rakhi also revealed the name of husband Adil Khan's girlfriend recently. Following this, Adil responded to all the allegations made by Rakhi in a video.

Even before this, when Rakhi Sawant had shared the pictures of her marriage on social media, Adil had turned away from Rakhi's marriage claims. But after a few days, he appeared with Rakhi and both said that everything is fine now. Adil had reached the hospital even a day before the death of Rakhi's mother. But then suddenly the news of their separation came to the fore.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Mandap all decked up for Sid-Kiara's saat pheras | Photos

Latest Entertainment News