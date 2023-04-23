Did Akhil Akkineni harass Urvashi Rautela? Actress issues clarification ‘Definitely disgruntled…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKHIL AKKINENI, URVASHI RAUTELA Did Akhil Akkineni harass Urvashi Rautela?

Akhil Akkineni and Urvashi Rautela are currently working on the film, Agent. The actress is causing quite a stir on the Internet when a Twitter user alleged that her co-star Akhil Akkineni "harassed" her during the filming. She has now lamblasted the journalist and issued a legal notice.

A Twitter user called Umair Sandhu recently claimed that Akhil harassed Urvashi during the filming of Agent in Europe. The journalist further stated that Urvashi found Akhil to be an immature actor with whom she was uncomfortable working. The Tweet became viral, and Urvashi Rautela has finally taken action on it.

Urvashi took to her Instagram account and shared a post that read, "Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes you're very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable."

Following Urvashi Rautela's post, her followers quickly voiced their support. One user wrote, "We are with you." Another user commented, "Ignore these false reports, we stand by you." A third user commented, "We support you Urvashi, you are the best."

Speaking about Akhil Akkineni's film Agent, the Telugu-language spy action thriller film is helmed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. It stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Urvashi Rautela and Vikramjeet Virk. It was announced in September 2020. The film has suffered delays due to the pandemic. Now, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 28, 2023. The telugu film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

