Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza gives glimpse of her Maldives vacation with beautiful pictures clicked by hubby Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress and producer Dia Mirza is finally on her much-deserved vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The 39-year-old actress got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, last month. Only close friends, family members made it to the guest list. Now Dia is giving the major vacation vibes as she checked in from the Maldives on Instagram with an album full of her vacation diaries. Dia Mirza looks stunning in a blue bikini paired with a throw-over from the studios of Divya By Divya Anand.

On Thursday, Dia shared pictures on the photo-sharing app which are clicked by Vaibhav. The actress captioned it as "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise..Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality…Every moment here so far has been pure joy..Thank you @divyabydivyaanand for this handcrafted beauty. Styled by @theiatekchandaney, assisted by @jia.chauhan. Photos by Him."

Take a look:

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with just their families and close friends in attendance. As per Hindu traditions, wedding ceremonies are always conducted by a male priest who reads the mantra and makes the couple take their wedding vows but Dia had a woman priest who conducted her wedding rituals. For the wedding, Dia looked extremely beautiful in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. On the other hand, groom Vaibhav donned a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful photo from their wedding. In her caption, Dia Mirza wrote about having a woman priest solemnize the wedding and the minimal decor they went for which was completely biodegradable and natural.

See her posts here: