Dharmendra-first wife Prakash Kaur share cute moment together in rare photo from Karan Deol's wedding

Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur enjoyed the most at their grandson Karan Deol’s wedding celebrations. Sunny Deol's son Karan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The couple married on June 18 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their family and friends. Photos and videos from Karan-Drisha's wedding are all over the internet. While Karan shared a photo of his grandparents blessing him and his wife at the wedding, another photo from the wedding shows Dharmendra and Prakash sharing a cute candid moment.

With a drink in his hand, Dharmendra is seen vibing with Prakash Kaur. Looking handsome in brown suit, Dharmendra is seeing celebrating his happiness with his first wife, who looked gorgeous in a red ensemble. In another photo, Sunny Deol was seen giving Prakash a tight hug. See the photos:

Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children — sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. Reportedly, Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. From his second marriage, Dharmendra had two daughters — Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding

In an intimate ceremony, Karan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18. The couple's wedding festivities were attended by close friends and relatives. From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan.

While Esha Deol and Ahana Deol did not attend the functions. The former dropped a lovely congratulatory message for the newlyweds on social media. Esha took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love (evil eye emoji and red heart emoji)"

The bride and groom looked absolutely breathtaking in their wedding pictures. For the D-day, Karan was seen clad in an ivory-shaded sherwani and a matching turban, while his lady love donned a red and golden lehenga. She looked like a sigh to behold in minimal accessories. In the pictures, they can be seen sporting varmalas.

For the unversed, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

