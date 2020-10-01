Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRADEOL Dharmendra celebrates Bobby Deol's 25 years in Bollywood with special video from his debut film 'Barsaat'

Bobby Deol completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry on September 30th and not just his fans but his father and veteran actor Dharmendra also could not keep his calm. This is the reason why on the occasion of his silver jubilee, the 'Sholay' actor took to his social media and shared a video having various glimpses from his debut film 'Barsaat.' Alongside the video, he tweeted, "BARSAAT, Congratulations BobRoseToday is a Great day. Not only for me ... but for everyone who belongs to us."

As a lot of congratulatory comments poured in for the actor, Dharmendra further shared another picture of himself and wrote, "Dear friends, love you Red heart all for your most loving Smiling face with 3 hearts comments for BARSAAT, Bobby and Deols.....Kaassh main sab ko jawaab de paata . I think we feel for each other. Once again thanks Folded hands and love."

He shared another photo with his son and captioned, "Thanks Folded hands and love Red heart... take care."

BARSAAT, Congratulations Bob🌹Today is a Great day. Not only for me ... but for everyone who belongs to us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FKzQLdsfgX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 29, 2020

Dear friends, love you ❤️ all for your most loving 🥰 comments for BARSAAT, Bobby and Deols.....Kaassh main sab ko jawaab de paata . I think we feel for each other. Once again thanks 🙏 and love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/BAx9mcE8Sx — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 30, 2020

Thanks 🙏 and love ❤️... take care 👋 pic.twitter.com/si1Ivz7hc3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 30, 2020

Talking about Bobby's career, he began as a child artist in the film, Dharam Veer in 1977. He went on to make his adult debut in 1995 film 'Barsaat' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film was produced by Dharmendra and also starred Twinkle Khanna, Raj Babbar. Mukesh Khanna and others. Speaking about his other projects, he has been part of films like Aur Pyaar Hogaya, Gupt, Kareeb, Soldier, Dillagi, Badal, Ajnabee, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Poster Boys, and others.

The actor recently made his digital debut with Netflix film 'Class of 83' directed by Atul Sabharwal. It also starred Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Para, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, and Anup Soni. Not only this, he even featured in crime drama web-series, Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha.

