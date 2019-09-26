Dev Anand's 10 best evergreen songs that should be on every generation's playlist

Dev Anand's 10 best evergreen songs

Today is 96th birth anniversary of the Adonis of Indian cinema, Dev Anand, who was fondly called Dev Saab. The utter charm of Dev Anand made his female fans go weak at their knees. Whether it was his romantic style or good looks, Dev Anand was one of the most sought-after actors of his era. In his career spanning more than 65 years, the actor did a wide variety of roles. He even directed several movies which were considered way ahead of their time.

Dev Anand has done movies such as Taxi Driver, Milap, Jewel Thief, Guide, CID, Kala Pani, Kala Bazar, Johny Mera and Gambler, among others. He was romantic onscreen and off-screen as well. Dev Anand's love for Suraiya knew no bounds, however, the duo couldn't get married due to family issues.

Dev Anand's inimitable style made him one of the most distinctive actors of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor also paid his tribute to Dev Anand on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party We youngsters should do a film together Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!"

When Dev Anand said 'Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume Pyaar Kar Le, Jhootha Hi Sahi,' singles back then felt an instant connect. Feelings with this song are still the same after 52 years. On 96th birth anniversary of Dev Anand, let's have a look at his 10 best songs which you can play on a loop while driving or sitting silently under the sky gazing at stars.

Achha Ji Main Haari (Kala Pani)

Main Zindagi Ka Saath (Hum Dono)

Hai Apna Dil To Awara (Solva Saal)

Pal Bhar Ke Liye (Johny Mera Naam)

Ye Dil Na Hota Bechara (Jewel Thief)

Phoolon Ke Rang Se (Prem Pujari)

Khwaab Ho Tum Ya (Teen Deviyan)

Dil Ka Bhanwar (Tere Ghar Ke Saamne)

Gata Rahe Mera Dil (Guide)

Khoya Khoya Chand Khula Aasman (Kala Bazaar)

Dev Anand was also honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002 for his unparalleled contribution to the Indian film industry.

Watch India TV's musical tribute to the legendary actor: