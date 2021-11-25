Deepika Padukone steps into 'Metaverse' with quirky video. Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a very aesthetic social media timeline. Her posts are very different from any other celebrity on social media. This time, teasing their fans with something new, the actress posted a quirky video, where she's seen travelling in a vintage car in a superhero-ish ambience. Lazer lights, geometric cubes and a sign that reads 'entering metaverse' are the only clues we get. She also captioned the post writing, 'Into the metaverse'.

Confused fans reacted to the video asking what is about. Whereas, many others dropped compliments for the actress in the comment box. "Aren't you the sweetest," wrote one of the fans, while another one called her 'a queen'. Check out the video:

It was only recently that Deepika surprised fans and set the Internet ablaze with her lovey dovey pictures from a vacation with husband Ranveer Singh. She posted a series of aesthetically pleasing photographs set against the backdrop of serene locations. Both Deepika and Ranveer posted a series of monochromatic photographs in two separate posts. While Deepika wrote, "All of my heart" in the first post, for her second post she simple put up the caption, "And then some (heart emoji)."

In the photographs, the two seem to be enjoying the winter season at an undisclosed location while exploring the beauty of nature around them.

Meanwhile, Deepika has an interesting array of projects lined up. The actress will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern'. She will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' and in 'Pathan' where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in '83'.