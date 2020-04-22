Deepika Padukone's talk with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros on mental health gets postponed

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's conversation about mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic with World Health Organisations's Director-General Dr. Tedros stands postponed indefinitely. The actress announced about the same on her social media but did reveal the exact reason why the session was not taking place any longer on Thursday. She said that it was because of the 'unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances' that the talk has been put on hold.

Taking to the Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

Further, she wrote, "Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much love, Deepika." Have a look at her story here:

Previously, she urged her fans to send in their questions about mental health that she will address during a LIVE chat with Dr. Tedros on Thursday, April 23. Check out her post:

Deepika was also nominated for the safe hands challenge apart from global icon Priyanka Chopra. She shared the video and captioned it as, "Thank You @DrTedros , for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer, @Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe."

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

