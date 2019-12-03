Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone gets candid about her process of choosing films as an actor

Deepika Padukone has managed to carve a niche for herself with spectacular roles and out of the box film choices. The actress has proved that she is not just versatile but has the ability to step into the shoes of any character with ease. Recently, the actress opened up about her process of choosing films and revealed that she listens to her hearts every time.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I am choosing my projects the same way I did 10 years ago. I am following my gut and heart. I am only doing films which have the ability to push me beyond my comfort zone. When the narration finishes, I have to feel butterflies in my stomach otherwise I don’t take up the film. The film has to unsettle me.”

Deepika will be next seen in Chaapaak which is based on a real life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Throwing light on the fact that her character need not be intense, the actress said, “It does not have to be an extremely intense film. Even when I chose a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), I had the same level of excitement because I had never played a character like Naina before. I have to feel challenged. I have always listened to that voice in my head.”

With Chaapaak, Deepika will also step into the world of production. When quizzed if she will be picking up films to produce by considering certain special things, she claimed that her process is the same. The actress revealed that she listens to her heart and mind before choosing a film, whether it is as an actress or as a producer. She also clarifies that her film choices will be led by ‘my creative juices and not box office and commercial viability.’

