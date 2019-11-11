Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone down with fever after best friend's wedding

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday shared that she has fallen ill after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding. Deepika along with her husband Ranveer Singh recently attended the wedding of the actress's friend in Bengaluru. A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the two can be seen shaking a leg at the dance floor. And now that wedding is over, the "Piku" actress gave a health update to fans, hinting she is down with fever.

"When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding," Deepika captioned the Instagram story in which she added a thermometer sticker to her face.

Deepika Padukone Instagram story

On the film front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

