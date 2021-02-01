Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood| PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on her social media. The actress posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress is wearing soft make-up and has tied her hair in a neat bun. In the image, Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, looks away from the camera and smiles.

"February," she captioned the image.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' lauded the women of our country for their invaluable participation in various fields. Bollywood leading actresses Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan appreciated PM Modi's statement and showed their support.

Deepika took to her Twitter and retweeted snippest from PM Modi's speech and shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi to it. "Be the change you wish to see in the world."-Mahatma Gandhi These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia," she added.

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.”-Mahatma Gandhi



These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world!#NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia https://t.co/DPYzBXNfYt — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 31, 2021

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

(With IANS Inputs)