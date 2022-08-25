Deepika Padukone dares hubby Ranveer Singh to beat her in socks challenge | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shared a fun video on social media, wherein she took up a fun socks challenge. Moreover, she also challenged husband-actor Ranveer Singh to beat her in it. The challenge is to wear as many socks on one foot in under 30 seconds. With many socks available there, Deepika only missed out on the last one. The actress, who managed to get 4 socks on her foot, says in the video, "Try beating that. I challenge Ranveer Singh."

Deepika begins and is quite quick in the game. Tagging Ranveer in the challenge, Deepika wrote: "Try beating that." Well, it will be fun to see whether Ranveer Singh is able to beat her score!

Deepika-Ranveer's new Alibaug home

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer performed an intimate Griha Pravesh puja in their new Alibaug home which the couple recently bought. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures from their new abode, giving a glimpse to his fans of their plush vacation house. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's viral video makes fans wonder if she is having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Last year, it was reported that the couple purchased a 5 BHK bungalow for a whopping Rs 22 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore. The couple was snapped at the local registrar's office in Alibaug doing the formalities on September 13, last year.

Ranveer and Deepika's Upcoming Projects

Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. Also, if reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer Jawan.

