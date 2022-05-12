Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian house ambassador of Louis Vuitton

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has added one more feather to her hat of achievements as the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced the Bollywood actress as its new House Ambassador. Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquiere's novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton as the first Indian to be signed with the brand as the House Ambassador.

Emma Stone, an Oscar winner and longtime House Ambassador, and Zhou Dongyu, a fellow Ambassador and pillar of contemporary Chinese cinema, star alongside Deepika Padukone in the campaign.

Meanwhile, with over 30 feature films to her credit including 'Piku', 'Padmavaat' and most recently 'Gehraiyaan', the actress has notably been named a member of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

Cannes Film Festival, which is held on the French riviera is the world's most prestigious film gathering, it showcases the best of global films which enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.

-with IANS inputs