Deepika Padukone to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood cheers for Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze at Olympics

Tokyo-Olympics-2020
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in an intensely fought Tokyo Olympic semi-final on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Randeep Hooda congratulated the boxer.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2021 12:59 IST
Image Source : IG/DEEPIKA PADUKONE, ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in an intensely fought Tokyo Olympic semi-final on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Randeep Hooda congratulated the boxer. 

Deepika took to Instagram stories and shared an art featuring Borgohain. Take a look.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted his congratulatory wishes and wrote, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze Third place medal at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you Flag of India."

Randeep Hooda too shared a heartfelt note for Lovlina Borgohain on her big win. He said, "Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signFisted handFisted hand#boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics"

Borgohain signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

