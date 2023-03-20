Deepak Tijori accuses co-producer Mohan Nadar of duping him of Rs 2.6 cr, files case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPAKTIJORITEAM Deepak Tijori accuses co-producer Mohan of cheating

Bollywood actor and director Deepak Tijori has accused his co-producer Mohan Nadar of cheating. He claimed that Nadar duped him of Rs 2.6 cr and filed a case against him at Amboli police station. Tijori claimed that Mohan Nadar joined him to produce a thriller film titled 'Tipsy' which was supposed to be shot in London. According to the claims, it is alleged that Rs 2.6 cr was taken from Deepak Tijori for the same but the shooting was never completed on time.

Deepak Tijori further alleged that out of Rs 2.6 cr, Mohan Nadar invested Rs 2.25 cr in his production house by breaking the agreement. When Tijori raised the issue and threatened to file a complaint, Nadar gave him cheques for the bank accounts which were empty. Now, according to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe has been initiated.

