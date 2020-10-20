Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER/ANITASHROFF DDLJ turns 25: Anupam Kher, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania recall acting in the iconic film

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania on Tuesday recalled acting in the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day. Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared that he is proud to be part of the iconic film. In the Aditya Chopra directorial, Kher played the role of Dharamvir Malhotra, an NRI businessman based in London and father of the male protagonist Raj Malhotra, played by SRK.

The veteran actor recalled two of his popular dialogues from the romantic film and posted these in Hindi on his verified Instagram account. The dialogues are: "Hum toh sab Hindustan mein fail huye, tune London mein fail hokar dikha diya..." and "Mohabbat ka naam aaj bhi mohabbat hai, yeh na kabhi badli hai aur na kabhi badlegi... Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

"Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!! JAI HO!! DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ."

On her verified Instagram post, Anaita revealed how she came on board the Aditya Chopra directorial at a time when she was a broke college student. Anaita played a character called Sheena, who was a friend of Simran, the female protagonist played by Kajol. Anaita also opined that 25 years ago filmmaking was a simpler and passionate activity with "no entourages, no managers and mobiles and no social media".

Sharing stills featuring her in the film, Anaita wrote: "I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simrin's friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry- a world I knew nothing about at the time."

"In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena. I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student."

"I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland , fresh off the bus ( ok plane) and seeing Shahrukh in his black suit on a little bridge ...and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I'm sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way - that's why he's Shahrukh. Kajol was just Kajol - real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever). You have to remember that these were times when they were no entourages, no managers and mobiles, no social media...film making was much simpler, but extremely passionate. Once we were there, we were cut off from the rest of the world for over a month. We would all live together, eat together, sing together, dance together... we become a real family, under the warm gaze of a legend like Yash uncle (Yash Chopra)."

"Adi knew DDLJ from his core, and strove for nothing less than perfection. We all hung out and helped each other in ways only close knit friends and families do."

"Never having any acting ambitions ( thankfully), I'm so glad that I was part of this brilliant film and that I can still call everyone that I worked with a friend. I'm so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy. #DDLJ25," she concluded.

Celebrating 25 years of the blockbuster hit, which cemented his space as a romantic hero in Bollywood, lead actor SRK tweeted on Tuesday: "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25."

The film's lead actress Kajol wrote: "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you.

#25YearsOfDDLJ."

