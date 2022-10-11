David Warner cannot get enough of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa', showers praise on film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID WARNER David Warner and Allu Arjun

David Warner clearly can't get enough of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. After posting a fun video of himself, the Australian cricketing stalwart yet again heaped praises on the Telugu star for winning an award for the blockbuster film. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa is said to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore. The movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. Released in theatres on December 17, 2021, Pushpa is directed by Sukumar.

David Warner's post

Taking to his Instagram, Warner, who danced on the number 'Srivalli' from the film, shared a collage featuring himself and Arjun. In the image, Warner's face is morphed into Arjun's 'Pushpa' character. Dropping it, the cricketer wrote, "How good that @alluarjun took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement we loved it soo much. Well done and congrats to al involved."

After the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to shoot for its sequel. Allu will reprise his role from first part. Ahead of this update, the makers had conducted the muhurat puja for 'Pushpa - The Rule'. The sequel promises to have some exciting face-off between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), and Fahadh Faasil’s character. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun to start shooting in October, Rashmika Mandanna to join soon | DETAILS

In the first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." Pushpa is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Shooting for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna actioner begins, puja held

