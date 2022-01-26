Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DAVID WARNER David Warner can't get over Allu Arjun's Pushpa, cricketer channels south star in hilarious edit

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be a massive hit. Not only the Indian cine-goers but the entire world seems to be enjoying the action thriller in their own unique way. Fans across the world are showering love upon the south superstar and his recently released film, including Australian cricketer David Warner. With his latest social media posts, Warner has proved that he is Allu Arjun's hardcore fan. On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video edit featuring himself in popular scenes from Pushpa.

Alongside the clip, Warner wrote, "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy #pushpa #india." Fans left in splits after seeing Warner's video. "Hahahaha this is so funny," a social media user commented. "Whattt. Warner, you never leave a chance to bring a smile to my face," another one wrote.

This is not the first time Warner has posted something related to the film. A few days ago he had posted a video of him dancing to the tunes of the hit song "Srivalli" from Allu Arjun's Pushpa with his own swag. After his video went viral, people praised him for copying the exact steps including the chappal slipping step just like the lead actor did in the blockbuster film. He shared the clip with a caption having a couple of laughing emoticons and a text that read, "#pushpa what’s next??"

Not just fans but it also captured the attention of superstar Allu Arjun who posted several laughter, thumbs up, and fire emojis in the comments section.

Cricketer Suresh Raina also tried his hand at dancing for the same song. Raina, however, danced to the Hindi version of the hit number. Taking to his Instagram, Suresh Raina captioned the video as: "I couldn't stop but try this myself." The cricketer also heartily congratulated Allu Arjun for a fine performance in the film that was directed by Sukumar. He said: "Allu Arjun, what an incredible performance in Pushpa brother! Wishing you lots of success!"

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. After taking the box-office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crore, 'Pushpa: The Rise' did exceptionally well and sticked to its pan-India strategy. After extending its theatrical run, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Prime Video last week.