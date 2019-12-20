David Dhawan reacts to comparison of Varun-Sara Ali Khan's jodi with Govinda-Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No.1

The remake of Coolie No. 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be featuring in the remake of 1997 release super hit film Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The stars have a huge task ahead to recreate the original coolie No. 1's magic on-screen and comparisons are bound to happen. Director David Dhawan who directed the original film is helming the remake and he has reacted to these comparisons between the two films in a recent interview. The director said that the magic of Govinda and Karisma can't be recreated.

The director said “Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors"

David Dhawan added that while there will be a comparison between the two films, it won’t be right to do so because the films and cast belong to different eras.

Coolie No. 1 will be the third collaboration of David Dhawan with son Varun Dhawan. They had previously worked together in Main Tera Hero and Judwa 2 which was also a remake of David's Judwa that starred Salman Khan. Varun is currently prepping for the release of his next Street Dancer 3 D. Directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3 D stars Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film will be a dance film like Varun Shraddha’s last collaboration ABCD 2. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

