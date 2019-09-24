Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar, Nagarjuna and fans congratulate Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday named Dadasaheb Phalke winner, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 21:24 IST
As soon as Amitabh Bachchan was named Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 winner, several Bollywood and South celebs have started pouring in congratulatory messages for Big B on social media. Amitabh Bachchan fans are also elated with the big news and are now celebrating it on Twitter. Big B will soon be honoured with Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed the news on Tuesday in a Twitter post.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan #DadaSahebPhalkeAward".

South sensation Nagarjuna also extended his warm wishes to Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor-politician Rajinikanth also congratulated Big B with a heartfelt tweet: "Congratulations dear Amitabh Bachchan ji. You richly deserve this commendable honour."

"As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award," singer Asha Bhosle tweeted.

Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan said he was overjoyed and proud of his father.

Bachchan's "Pink" and "Badla" co-star Taapsee Pannu told PTI that the actor "truly deserves all honours possible concerning indian cinema."

Filmmaker R Balki, who has collaborated with Bachchan on many films, told PTI: "Amitabh Bachchan will be the first person to win a best actor award after winning the Dada Saheb Phalke award."

"Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari told PTI that the award was a testimony to Bachchan's immense contribution to Indian cinema.

 

