Crew first look out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon all set to check in as air hostesses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon

The first look of the much-awaited film Crew is finally out. The star cast Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon shared the posters on social media. In the posters, the trio are all ready to steal it, risk it an ds and A sneak peek from the film was unveiled a few weeks ago.

Kareena Kapoor shared the posters on social media and wrote, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! The Crew in cinemas on March 29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma. In the pictures, the trio were seen dressed up in red coloured uniforms with a blue hat.With the poster unveiled, fans couldn't contain their excitement and thronged the comment section. One user said, "How dare you! Tumhara koi haq nahi Banta tum itni khubsurat lago. Not fair ab Hume bhi to banne do". Another user said, "Now I know what I will be doing on March 29th". "I can't wait! Girl power! wrote the third user".

Few weeks earlier, Kareena shared a teaser of the upcoming flick on Instagram featuring all three leading ladies walking in air hostess uniforms. Sharing the the teaser, Kareena wrote, ''Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March.'' In the post, she also mentioned that several stars will also be making a special appearance in the film. These stars include Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others.

About the film

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Also Read: Aamir Khan visits Dangal on-screen daughter Suhani Bhatnagar's family in Faridabad, pays tribute

Also Read: Tom Cruise to star in The Revenant director Alejandro G. Inarritu's next?