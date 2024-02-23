Aamir Khan visits Dangal on-screen daughter Suhani Bhatnagar's family in Faridabad, pays tribute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan with Suhani Bhatnagar's family

Actor Aamir Khan recently visited his Dangal on-screen daughter Suhani Bhatanagar's family in Faridabad. Pictures from his visit are going viral on social media. Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of the younger Babita Phogat in Dangal. In the photo, Aamir Khan and Suhani's parents are standing next to her framed picture.

Who is Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani Bhatnagar gained prominence in Bollywood after showcasing her brilliant acting skills in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal as the younger Babita Phogat. Her performance was highly praised and well-received by the audience. Apart from working in Bollywood, she has also appeared in several ads. Suhani Bhatnagar often posts selfies and videos on Instagram. She has 21.2k followers currently. Her last post was a series of sunkissed selfies of herself in November 2023. Her transformation surprised the netizens. Along with the post, the caption read, "November??".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in an untitled project which has been locked for Christmas 2024. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the news. The pre-production of the film is currently going on and the filming will begin on January 20, 2024. For those unversed, Khan earlier announced a break from films and said he would only get back once he is emotionally ready.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Salaam Venky, which starred Kajol. The film also featured Vishal Jethwa and Revathi in key roles. His ambitious film Laal Singh Chadha did not receive reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film internationally. The makers revealed that it took them almost 20 years in the process of first adapting the script and then purchasing the remake rights. Laal Singh Chadha was released on August 11, 2022.

