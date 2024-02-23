Oppenheimer to The Devil Wears Prada: Must-watch films of Emily Blunt | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is one of the top-notch Hollywood actresses and has managed to earn her place in the industry. Be it Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria or My Summer Love, the actress garnered recognition and critical acclaim for her versatility in acting. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at the popular films she has been part of.

1. Devil Wears Prada

Devil Wears Prada tells the story of a journalist, Andy a young graduate who travels to New York. Life turns around for her after she begins working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, Miranda Priestly. Emily Blunt plays the role of Emily Charlton.

2. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. The whole team worked on designing the atomic bomb and witnessed the world's first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history. Emily Blunt played the role of Katherine Oppenheimer aka Kitty, Robert Oppenheimer's wife and a former Communist Party USA member.

3. A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is the story of a family who lives in a world inhabited by creatures who are blind but are easily drawn to sound and kill every person. To survive, they are forced to use sign language to communicate with each other. Emily Blunt played the role of Evelyn Abbott, wife of Lee and mother to four children. The film has two parts.

4. Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow revolves around the story in which the alien forces launch an attack on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race. Captain Cage who is trapped on a time loop, teams up with a warrior to save the planet. Emily Blunt played the character of Rita Vrataski.

5. Summer of Love

Summer of Love revolves around two individuals Tasmin and Mona who are immediately drawn towards each other after meeting. The duo come from very different backgrounds and how they overcome the obstacles to be together forms the crux of the story. Emily Blunt plays the role of Tasmin.

6. Young Victoria

Young Victoria tells the story of Princess Victoria who succeeds the throne of England a month after her 18th birthday. Later, her German cousin Albert is persuaded to court her, but he falls for her and they decide to get married.

