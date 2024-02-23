Tom Cruise to star in The Revenant director Alejandro G. Inarritu's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Inarritu

Tom Cruise is one of the most versatile and top-notch actors in the Hollywood industry. Be it personal or professional, the actor is always in the headlines. According to reports, Tom Cruise will be collaborating for a yet-to-be-titled project with the filmmaker Alejandro G. Innarritu.

The project is reportedly in work under the banner of Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures. This will be his first English film after 2015's The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The Revenant was praised by critics. The film received several accolades including Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Award.

Who is Alejandro G. Innarritu?

Alejandro G. Innarritu is a Mexican filmmaker who is known for psychological drama films. His notable works include Birdman, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, 21 Grams, Flesh and Sand, Biutiful, To Each His Own Cinema, The Hire: Powder Keg and A Man in a Women's Prison among others. Alejandro G. Innarritu has won 8 Academy Awards, 8 BAFTA Awards and 6 Golden Globe Awards among others.

Tom Cruise upcoming project

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also featured Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales among others. The film earned two nominations at the 77th Academy Awards. Tom Cruise will next be seen in the eighth instalment of Mission Impossible. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 23, 2025. The film will star Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Shea Whingam among others.

