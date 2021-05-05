Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRTI COVID-19: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares video of actor's fans helping people amid crisis

It has been almost a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But his family and friends have held him in their hearts and prayers. During the time when the entire country is facing the COVID-19 crisis, the late actor's fans are coming to the support of people in need. In the latest video shared by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, SSR fans can be seen coming up with essential items like grains, oil, and more for the needy. She called this gesture by 'Sushant Ka Kitchen' a beautiful deed and shared a video and pictures of the people receiving this help. It even showed clip of a lady thanking the fans and praying for the late star.

Alongside the post she shared on Twitter, Shweta wrote, "A heartfelt prayer from someone who just got helped by SSRIANS." She also wrote, "This is so beautiful, people uniting to do good for the ones in need. Bhai, this is the legacy you have left behind! Salute! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen."

Further, she tweeted, "More are being helped every day #SushantKaKitchen #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (sic)."

A few days back, a new teaser of the upcoming film "Nyaay: The Justice" was released. The film is reportedly a tribute to Sushant. After the same, Delhi High Court issued a notice on the petition filed by K.K. Singh, father of late Bollywood late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, seeking a ban on films inspired by the life of his son.

"Nyaay: The Justice" stars Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla and is slated to release on June 11. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.