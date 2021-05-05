Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTA-SUNILLAHRI Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri busts death rumours of Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi

The country is today is battling the COVID-19 crisis as a result of which we are facing a great number of casualties. Amid the same, death rumours of Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi went viral on the internet. The 92-year-old actor was seen playing the crucial role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's mythological show 'Ramayan.' This isn't the first time when there has been discussion around his death hoax as last year too, there were reports about his passing by that were clarified by Arvind's nephew. Well, this year, his co-star from the show Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman in the show has now come to the forefront to bash all such baseless rumours by sharing alongside a picture of Arvind on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Sunil Lahri wrote, "Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen."

His post roughly translated in English read as, "These days we keep hearing bad news due to Covid-19, but the news of Arvind Trivedi Ji's demise is false. I request those who are spreading fake news to stop. With God's mercy, Arvind Ji is fine. I pray for his healthy life."

Last year similar news went viral on social media. Later, Trivedi's nephew Kaustubh B Trivedi took to Twitter and informed everyone that the actor is safe and appealed everyone to not spread such false news and rumors. He wrote, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks."

A video of the actor also caught the attention of his fans which was captured during the 'Sita Apharan' episode of the show. Arvind was seen watching the show while folding his hands. Not only this, but he even got very emotional towards the end.

Coming back to Ramayan, it became the world's most-watched show when it was aired last year amid the lockdown. The show is being telecasted again on Star Bharat and airs at 7 pm.

Speaking about other casts, the show starred Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arun Govil as Rama, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, and Dara Singh as Hanuman amongst others.