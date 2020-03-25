COVID-19: Dia Mirza raises concern for senior citizens living alone

Actress Dia Mirza has taken to social media to raise concern for senior citizens living alone as there is a lockdown across the nation amidst widespread coronavirus scare. She has tweeted urging the government to clarify curfew guidelines so that the vulnerable sections of society can plan better for the days ahead. "I live at CHS where 80% of our residents are senior citizens. Many living alone. We have no access to vegetables and fruits as all vendors say the police haven't allowed them to go to the main market. Online deliveries are shut. Essentials are essential," she tweeted on March 24.

"We have put in place health protocols keeping in mind the age/needs of our senior members. This curfew needs guidelines that allow neighbourhood vegetables vendors to reach the whole sale market. Respect the need for curfew BUT it needs to ensure essentials are not affected," she added.

So two members volunteered to go buy fruits and vegetables for 3 days for all senior citizens. One member volunteered to drive me to the market. I managed to buy fruits. By the time i could get to the veggie vendor the police had instructed them to shut down. (Safety first 👍🏼) — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 24, 2020

She is sympathetic to the protocols issued by the government and acknowledges the noble intentions behind them. She added via Twitter: "We understand what you are dealing with currently cannot be easy by any measure. And you are doing this keeping our health in mind."

Another member managed to contact a local MLA and organise a vegetable truck to come to our co-op at a designated time so that all senior citizens and the rest of us could buy veggies. Now this truck will come every Tuesday as we respect the need to #StayHome. Team work. Works. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 24, 2020

This is the time when each ONE of us needs to be careful, compassionate/proactive, we can and must find ways to help people in our immediate sphere. Grateful to those who offer support. Thank you @DighavkarKiran @mybmc @MumbaiPolice for providing assistance. #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 24, 2020

But she has also asked "how we can find solutions so that all can continue to have access to essentials".

In order to tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page