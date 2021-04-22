Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALYAAN_DHEV Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev tests positive for Covid19

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, actor Kalyaan Dhev, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined in hospital. Kalyaan took to Instagram on Thursday to share the health update.

"Yesterday I tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms. Quarantined at hospital. Will soon bounce back stronger. Thank you for all your love!" Kalyaan wrote.

The actor will next be seen in "Super Machi", which is reportedly a romantic film directed By Puli Vasu and also stars Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan had contracted coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at his farmhouse in Hyderabad, Janasena party statement said on Friday.

"As Coronavirus infection has been confirmed for Janasena president Pawan Kalyan, he is undergoing treatment under the guidance of expert doctors," said the statement.

The actor was found to be ailing after returning to Hyderabad, following his public meeting in Tirupati in the run up to the high octane Lok Sabha Scheduled Castes-reserved by-election.

His elder brother and cinema legend Chiranjeevi and other family members are regularly checking on his health.