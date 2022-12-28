Chhavi Mittal embraces scars after breast cancer surgery; shares splendid bikini photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHHAVIHUSSEIN Chhavi Mittal's Instagram uploads

TV actress Chhavi Mittal inspired many by sharing her recovery journey from breast cancer. Her survival journey has been inspiring for many cancer survivors. The actress often posts glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, and her posts are always filled with positivity. Now the actress has shared splendid bikini photos flaunting her scars after surgery. She underwent surgery earlier in April this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

Ahead of the new year, Chhavi penned a note looking back at her journey in 2022, and said, “This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.” In the photos, Chhavi looked happy as she posed at the beach. She wore a white swimsuit. Her surgery scar was visible on the right side of her back. Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to praise her journey and the inspiration that she is.

One of the fans wrote, “More power to you girl it’s all behind you now." A third social media user commented, “U also earned lot of respect, loads of love, tons of luck and toooo much of well wishes!!!! The same will stay with u forever n ever!!! U look amazing and awesome!!!". Actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Love! Tons of it.” A fan wrote, “You are beautiful inside and out! Who would even see the scar and even if they do who cares! Right!” A person also wrote, “God bless you,” A fan also said, “It's good to hear that you are doing well and I hope you realise what an amazing inspirational person you are to people who have been through similar hardships“.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, “The reason why I share my recovery journey is that when I got cancer, everybody told me about the treatment. Nobody told me about life after cancer. I had the maximum number of questions for my doctors about life after cancer. How will my life be after cancer? It was very important for me to know that. Hence, I share my recovery journey with everybody because people should also know that life after cancer is normal. It can be as normal as you want it to be. Every cancer is not scary. Most cancers are treatable now… Early detection is the key..”



Chhavi is cancer free now and she tries to inspire all cancer patients to be optimistic.

