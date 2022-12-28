Tunisha Sharma death case: Kangana Ranaut requests PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut, Narendra Modi and Tunisha Sharma's Instagram uploads

Bollywood's daunting actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her upfront attitude and bold statements. Now the actress has reacted to Tv actress Tunisha Sharma's death. Kangana has penned a long note regarding polygamy and women's safety. She has requested PM Narendra Modi to make strong laws against polygamy. the actress took to her Instagram stories to express her views on the ongoing crime against women.

In a long note, Kangana used the hashtag ‘Tunisha Sharma’ and wrote, “A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

Kangana went on to call this situation ‘murder’ and continued, “She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life…please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder.”

“I request honourable Prime minister @nsrendramodi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Rams took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial,” she also said in her next post.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show, Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been taken under custody after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. He was remanded to police custody for four days after being presented in court on Sunday. Now his custody has been extended for 2 more days after the Waliv Police recovered some pieces of evidence against the actor. The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues.

