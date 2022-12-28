Mahesh Babu vacations in Switzerland with Namrata Shirodkar and kids, photo goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu in a picture from his vacation

Mahesh Babu is on a vacation with his family abroad and a photo from the time has been going viral on social media. The Tollywood superstar has been facing some tough times in his personal life, having lost both his parents earlier this year. With 2022 drawing to a close, he decided to unwind with some family time with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara. After Mahesh Babu posted an image from his vacation time, fans flooded the comments section with excited reactions. After the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu's next with director Trivikram Srinivas is hugely anticipated.

Mahesh Babu on vacation

It's almost New Year and people will be taking time out to spend some quality time with their loved ones. Mahesh Babu did the same and has jetted off abroad to be with his wife and kids. A photo from the time was also shared on social media by Mahesh Babu and it was re-shared by Namrata Shirodkar on her Instagram handle as well. In the image, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their two kids come together for a perfect family portrait. The picture is surely worth a thousand words.

Mahesh Babu travels to Switzerland

For those wondering where Mahesh Babu is vacationing with Namrata Shirodkar and his kids, the answer is Switzerland. In his Instagram post, Mahesh Babu tagged the luxury hotel that made his stay special and memorable. In the photo that Mahesh Babu shared, he and the family posed beside the Christmas tree. They are in Lucerne in Switzerland. The place is famous for its lake and the snowcapped mountains that surround the town in central Switzerland from all sides.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film. It is supposed to hit the big screens on April 28. Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in this film, which will be the latter 28th film. He is also collaborating with SS Rajamouli on an action-adventure film.

