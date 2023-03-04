BTS' Jungkook listens to 'Naatu Naatu' song, tries Jr NTR-Ram Charan's hook step in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' Jungkook tries Naatu Naatu steps

BTS Jungkook danced to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR and his fans can't keep calm. Jungkook, who recently deactivated his Instagram account, went live on Weverse and was seen streaming Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song. In videos going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and was trying song's hook step.

He shaked his head to match Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s steps. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said while listening to the song. Reacting to the livestream, Indian fans of Jungkook said they could not believe, he would play Naatu Naatu and groove to it. A user wrote, "Jungkook listening to Naatu Naatu, an Indian song, and saying RRR in the cutest way. Ok, we won at life." Another tweeted, "Can't believe he's vibing to this song, oh my God." One more said, "Jungkook dancing to Naatu Naatu... might loop this everyday idk (I don't know)."

The official handle of RRR also reacted to the viral video. Sharing the clip of Jungkook jamming to Naatu Naatu, it wrote, “JUNGKOOK…, It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."

About Naatu Naatu song from RRR

Naatu Naatu, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been winning many international awards. The Oscar-nominated song from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards. With music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is one of the most memorable sequences from the action epic RRR with its catchy tune, high-energy rendition and choreography.

The song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.

Naatu Naatu is competing for the best original song trophy— the blockbuster's sole nomination—against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne and Diane Warren.

