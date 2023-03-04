Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt win ‘Spotlight Award’ For RRR at Hollywood Critics Association 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt win ‘Spotlight Award’ For RRR

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt will be receiving their trophies from the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) as couldn't attend the award ceremony. The film starring Ram Charan and NTR bagged four awards at HCA Film Awards. Rajamouli's magnum opus took home-- Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song and Best Stunts trophies for the action epic. While Rajamouli was accompanied by Ram Charan, when he went up to the stage to receive the award, but Jr NTR and Alia were missing due to their personal commitments.

Sharing the update about sending trophies to Alia and Jr NTR, the official Twitter handle of HCA wrote, "Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr." They also shared photographs of the trophies.

Ram Charan also presented the award at HCA 2023. He posted photos from the event and wrote, "I'm honoured to be representing Indian cinema alongside @ssrajamouli and MM. Keravani garu at the Hollywood Critics' Awards. I am proud that we received tonight as team RRR. Thank you for having me as a presenter, and Angela Bassett, I hope to get a selfie with you soon. 2023 @RRRmovie @HCACritics".

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Now everyone is eyeing the big award ceremony that is the Oscars. RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Latest Entertainment News