Ready to dance? 'Naatu Naatu' from Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to be performed at Oscars 2023 ceremony

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producers announced. With music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is one of the most memorable sequences from the action epic RRR with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T.Rama Rao Jr.

The song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

'Naatu Naatu' has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a Tik Tok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok's 53-second rendition has gotten over 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter.

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy— the blockbuster's sole nomination—against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne and Diane Warren.

Rihanna will also be performing “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live globally on ABC on March 12.

Meanwhile, before Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

About Naatu Naatu

The song was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions. ALSO READ: Was RRR actor Jr NTR not invited to HCA Film Awards with Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli? Here's the truth

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

(With ANI inputs)

