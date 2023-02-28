Was RRR actor Jr NTR not invited to HCA Film Awards with Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRR RRR cast

SS Rajamouli's RRR is roaring on the international stage. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR bagged four awards at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. After winning the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, Rajamouli's magnum opus took home-- Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song and Best Stunts trophies for the action epic. While Rajamouli was accompanied by Ram Charan, when he went up to the stage to receive the award, but Jr NTR was missing. Now, Hollywood Critics Association has issued a clarification over the same.

In a tweet, the HCA said that the actor was invited to attend their award ceremony but he could not make it due to prior shooting commitments. "Dear RRR fans and supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR). to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India." The Association also promised that the actor will soon receive the award, "He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

A few of the Jr NTR fans responded that he lost a cousin recently and his official handle responded with, "He was originally shooting a movie, which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us." For the unversed, Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted after he collapsed during a rally in last month.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

