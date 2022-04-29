BTS' Jungkook declares Kim Taehyung and Jimin are his; K-pop star's flirty responses to ARMY win hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/J.M Jungkook, Jimin of BTS

BTS Jungkook declares Kim Taehyung and Jimin are his. The K-pop star continued to shower his bandmates with love albeit flirting with ARMY. Also known as the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jeon Jungkook was on a flirting spree on Instagram as he conducted a QnA. He asked fans to share a few words with him. And without any surprises, ARMY obliged at once! From getting to know Jungkook better and asking him what he was busy with to curious questions about his band members. ARMY had too many questions for the youngest BTS member.

Jungkook also participated in equal spirits and won everybody's hearts with his funny and witty responses. However, the one response that got the most attention was his post about Kim Taehyung and Jimin. One of the BTS fans told Jungkook that Jimin belongs to them, however, Jungkook for once and all declared that ‘Baby Mochi’ belongs to him only. He had the same answer for Taehyung aka V. As translated by Twitter users, the fan told Jungkook, “jimin oppa is mine", in response to which he said, “he’s mine".

In another interaction, a user said they don’t have a boyfriend because Jungkook is too perfect and if he would take responsibility for it. Laughing at it, Jungkook replied, “i guess nothing can be done… i’m sorry." In one of the answers, he also mentioned that he is not a baby anymore and is 26 now.

When an ARMY asked what he is doing, Jungkook flirted a little saying, “thinking about you." His responses are making ARMY blush and they can't get over his mushy responses. Here's how they reacted to it.

Meanwhile, BTS bandmates -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook have returned to Seoul, South Korea after their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. to ARMY's delight, the band will be releasing a new album in the coming June.