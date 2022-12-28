BTS JHope is ready for New Year's Rockin' Eve Party performance; grooves at the airport

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS JHope leaves for New Year's Rockin' Eve Party

After announcing hiatus from their group activities in June, BTS rapper Jhope has been enjoying impressive success in his solo career. He first released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' which broke many records and then became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. Now, he is all set to make his solo debut at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party. The rapper performed with his BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, RM, Jin, and Suga earlier in 2017 and 2019. However, this year is special as it will be his solo performance.

On Wednesday, BTS Jhope was spotted at the airport leaving for New York from South Korea. The rapper looked excited about his performance and even grooved at the airport. His quick dance left the internet delighted and hyped up for his performance. Hobi also blew kisses to the fans gathered at the airport and posed for the cameras. The BTS rapper assured his fans that while he is sleepy, he will safely return to them.

Reacting to Jhope, a fan said, "I LOVE JUNG HOSEOK SO MUCH. HIS Playful banter to KARMYS,the BEST, SEE YOU in New York City, hobi, for his guest performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve". Another said, "How can he be soooo cute... even with the mask we can see his excited eyes ans angelic smile." Check out BTS Jhope's cute videos and photos from the airport here-

BTS Jhope won't be the only K-pop artists at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party. He will be joined by TXT. It is said that Hobi will be seen performing some of his most popular songs like 'Chicken Noodle Soup, Equal Sign, Butter Holiday Remix among others.

Earlier, BTS Jhope took to Instagram to share sneak peeks from his preparations for the New Year performance. The rapper shared a couple of photos from the rehearsal studio and said, "I m ready." He also gave a glimpse of his flight and looked cute.

On a related note, BTS rapper Jhope had the most special Christmas gift for the ARMY as he surprised fans when he joined Crush's concert. He appeared on stage out of nowhere during the encore performance of "Rush Hour," the song on which the two collaborated earlier. The guest appearance left the fans wanting more as Hobi danced and sang with Crush.

For the unversed, BTS members are currently completing their work commitments to leave for their mandatory military service. The band's oldest member Jin is already serving in the frontline and will return in 2024 after 18 months. It is said that all the members of BTS will reunite as a band in 2025.

