BTS Jimin, Jhope, Kim Taehyung, RM and Jungkook; how Kpop idols celebrated their Christmas 2022

BTS Jimin made the Christmas 2022 celebrations very special for the fans as he took to his social media and fulfilled their desire to see him. This is no secret that the 'Filter' singer is not very active on Instagram and fans keep asking him to post more photos and videos. On the occasion of Christmas, Jimin took to Weverse and wished his fans. He also sent a heartfelt greeting to the oldest BTS member Jin who is currently serving his mandatory military service.

As soon as Jimin dropped his wish, a fan asked him 'do you have any gifts for ARMY?" To this, he requested the fans to wait for the gifts. ARMY also asked him to show his drawings and Jimin promised them that he will get dressed and share his artwork. Soon after, the BTS singer treated fans with a couple of photos in which he looked as cute as a button. He flaunted his drawing that read, "To ARMY, Merry Christmas- Jimin."

Jimin also revealed that he took the whole day to decide what to wear. Impressed with Jimin, a fan said, "We are soo lucky.,... he literally was in bed, but got out and even wrote a letter wishing merry Christmas to armys and even changed his clothes to post on Instagram for us."

Not just Jimin, the other BTS members also treated fans with Christmas gifts. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung released a cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" as a gift to his fans. The singer dropped the song on December 23 and was seen performing with his pet dog Yeotan. The song marked the second year in a row that V shared a holiday song with his fans. Last year, V released a solo single called "Christmas Tree," which earned him his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the song here-

BTS rapper Jhope also had the perfect gift for fans on Christmas day. The 'Jack In The Box' singer surprised fans when he joined Crush's concert. He appeared on stage out of nowhere during the encore performance of "Rush Hour,", the song on which the two collaborated earlier. The guest appearance left the fans wanting more as Hobi danced and sang with Crush.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "I came to Crush's concert but I see j-hope, is this reality?" Another tweeted, "thank you for being my Christmas gift." Check out the videos here-

Meanwhile, BTS Jin aka Seokjin left for his mandatory military service on December 13. The other six BTS members will follow him to complete their duty as per their individual work commitments. It is said that all the members of BTS will reunite in 2025. Asked when they will be back together in front of the ARMY, leader RM said that they will try their best to come back with the same power.

He said, "There is that famous cliche statement: You, who wears the crown, must endure its weight. Many people will be able to imagine, but the crown that is Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is quite heavy."

